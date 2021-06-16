Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.