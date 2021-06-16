Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
