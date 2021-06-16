Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $118.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the lowest is $116.15 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $510.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 161,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

