Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 455,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

