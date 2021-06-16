Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN IMH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 455,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
