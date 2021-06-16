ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,170.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $303,846.90 and approximately $142,170.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,218,203 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

