iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.42. 3,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

