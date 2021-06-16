Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.06 million-78.69 million.

NASDAQ:HYW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36. Hywin has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.