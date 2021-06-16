Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $55.29

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $53.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 2,248 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -370.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

