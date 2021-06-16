Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -370.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

