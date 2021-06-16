Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $190,381.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00762255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.99 or 0.07745195 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.