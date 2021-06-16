HYCON Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $248,773.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00074966 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,951,482 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,951,480 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

