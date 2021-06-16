Huobi Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $200.00 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.40 or 0.00034667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00761584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.33 or 0.07755558 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

