Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.83. Humanigen shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 8,367 shares trading hands.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,910 shares of company stock worth $4,088,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

