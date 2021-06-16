Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.83. Humanigen shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 8,367 shares trading hands.
HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,910 shares of company stock worth $4,088,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
