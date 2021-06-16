Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,910 shares of company stock worth $4,088,302. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.