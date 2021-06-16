H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 2,821,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.