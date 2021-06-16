HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 44.5% in May

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HOYA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.97. 15,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. HOYA has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

