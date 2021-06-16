Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 624,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

