HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,859 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,323,000 after acquiring an additional 395,798 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 334,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.