HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sprott worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

NYSE:SII opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

SII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.