HighTower Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

