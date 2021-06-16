HighTower Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,408 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Prime Impact Acquisition I worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $245,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $601,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000.

PIAI stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

