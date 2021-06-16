HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

