HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

