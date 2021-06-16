HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

