Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SNLN remained flat at $$16.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,493. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

