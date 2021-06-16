Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 747,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,660. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.