HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

TSE:HEXO opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$3.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

