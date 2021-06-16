Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 165,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.