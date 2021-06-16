Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

