Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

