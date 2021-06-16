HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $436.00 million and approximately $92,233.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007155 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00059128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00040458 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.