Headinvest LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.