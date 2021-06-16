Headinvest LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.45. 46,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

