Headinvest LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.07. 37,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,657. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

