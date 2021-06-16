Headinvest LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.88. 141,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

