Headinvest LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,035 shares of company stock valued at $86,677,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

