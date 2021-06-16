Head-To-Head Survey: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Co-Diagnostics and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.57, meaning that its share price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.24 $42.48 million $1.52 5.55 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.79

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats AIT Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

