Head-To-Head Survey: Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -1,762.19% -118.65% -68.84% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 3.50 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 20.73 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -9.74

Bionik Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Summary

Eargo beats Bionik Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company also engages in developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other mobility disabilities; and InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.