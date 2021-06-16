HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $3.23 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

FedEx stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

