HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,853 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

AWK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. 9,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

