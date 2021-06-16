HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,824 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 13,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.