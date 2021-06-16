HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,042. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.