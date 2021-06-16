HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

