HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,269 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $64,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,571. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

