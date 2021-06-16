Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 148 ($1.93).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hays stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.21). 4,276,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -338.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.04. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

