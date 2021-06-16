Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

