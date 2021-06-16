Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

