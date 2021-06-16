Haverford Trust Co. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $344.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

