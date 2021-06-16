Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.94. 74,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

