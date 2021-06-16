Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 4,973 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

DE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

