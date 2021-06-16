Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,049 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 334,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.